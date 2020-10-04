Advertisement

Sunny and 60s this afternoon, warming up for the work week

60s Sunday, 70s/80s for the work week
By Jeremy Goodwin
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Highs will be back in the 60s on Sunday before more September like temperatures with highs in the 70s and 80s return for the work week.

The weather pattern across the country is a ridge of high pressure across the western half of the US with warmer temperatures and a trough for the eastern half of the US with cooler temperatures. Northeast Kansas will start to get into more of the ridge by the work week resulting in the warm-up not only for highs but with lows.

The weather pattern continues to keep all rain chances to our north keeping northeast Kansas dry for the next week.

8 Day Forecast
8 Day Forecast(WIBW)

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the low-mid 60s mainly east of HWY 75 and mid 60s to around 70° toward central Kansas. Winds N/SE 5-10 mph.

Next week will start out with a breezy day on Monday before the winds diminish toward the middle part of the week. Highs will likely range from the mid 70s to mid 80s with lows warming up in the 50s.

Taking Action:

No hazardous weather expected for the week ahead. Continue to stay updated on the forecast and check back every day.

