Pet Owners at Grace Cathedral participate in the Blessing of the Animals

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Pet owners gathered in person, in fur and remotely at Grace Cathedral Sunday afternoon to remember the feast of Saint Francis of Assisi with a Blessing of the Animals.

The service is held in early October each year to remember the patron saint of animals.

The pets received a blessing from church leaders as well as a treat.

Grace Cathedral’s Dean, the Very Reverend Torey Lightcap, said with the stressful events this year has brought, it’s important to remember the joy loved ones bring to lives whether human or have fur and to show care to them.

“This is just a fragile year, people are feeling fragile and somewhat brittle,” he said.

“To be blessed is to be reminded of God’s love and provision and to have an animal blessed, this creature that is so dear to you I think it’s all of a peace.”

Lightcap said the service has become a yearly opportunity for members of the church to get to know each other better by bonding over their pets.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.