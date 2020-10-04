Local VA clinics hold free drive-thru flu shots on Saturday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka VA Medical Center is fighting the flu via the drive thru.

On September 21st the VA began free drive thru flu vaccines during the week, but now they are making it accessible for veterans on weekends too.

The flu shot is for any veteran enrolled in the VA Eastern Kansas Health Care System.

Since walk-ins aren’t allowed at this time due to COVID-19, the drive thru allows veterans to get vaccinated without ever leaving their vehicle.

Roberta Miller, LPN at Topeka VA Medical Center said, “We don’t want them catching the flu and it also puts them at a more increased risk of catching coronavirus, so we want to try to keep them safe.”

Topeka VA will have drive thru flu shots the next three Saturday’s from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The VA clinics in Junction City and Lawrence will also have one on October 24th.

