Local fire departments reflect on National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Day

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - On National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Day Sunday Mission Township Fire Department took the opportunity to reflect on the progress made in firefighting from the sacrifices of those who have passed.

“It’s a day for us to remember those that have given their lives for us, most, if not all of what we do on a day-to-day basis is learn from those that have fallen before us,” said Lieutenant Michael Razo.

“Our nation gets to mourn together the fallen brothers and sisters from all around the United States that have given the ultimate sacrifice we get to mourn them together today whether we know them or not we know the job we do we know how dangerous it is and we learn from that.”

Razo said it is important to remember those lost to help those on scene today learn the safest practices to save lives.

“It’d be sad to forget how we can improve ourselves than not improve ourselves because they would’ve died for no reason it is sad they’ve passed but we’ve been able to learn from that.”

Razo, who has been a firefighter for 20 years said in spite of the daily stresses, the job remains rewarding.

“Those that have been in it for years enjoy the challenge, they enjoy learning and they enjoy people,” he said.

“Really, everybody wants to go and save somebody out of a fire that’s what drives us.”

The Topeka Fire Department spent time remembering its six members who lost their lives on duty in the department’s 150 year history.

“This is a chance for us to remember those folks that we lost to reflect on them for their sacrifices and to remember them for the great people that they were,” Public Education Officer Alan Stahl said.

He said this is a day the public can ponder what happens on every call a fire crew makes.

“What we really want you to think about is where those men and women are going the call the call they might be running on and the risk they’re putting themselves into,” he said.

“They have a second family that they’re working with that’s doing everything to protect you as the citizens of Topeka.”

Stahl, who has been a firefighter for 21 years said in spite of the risks, protecting the community in its hardest times remains a privilege not taken for granted.

“They really do care about those folks who they’re responding to and those emergencies every emergency is of the upmost importance to us so we’re really out there to protect our public.”

