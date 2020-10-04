Homes evacuated after car wrecks into gas line

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Several homes were evacuated after a car crashed into a gas line in south Topeka.

The crash happened around 1:30a.m. Sunday morning at 43rd and Adams.

The car was headed south on Adams when the driver left the road.

The car hit a utility pole, flipped and hit the gas line.

When officers arrived on scene the line was leaking large amounts of natural gas.

Two people were pulled from the car by time officers arrived. Both have serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Topeka Police are still investigating the crash.

Kansas Gas and Evergy were called in to help with the pole and gas line.

One the gas line was fixed, residents in the area were allowed to return to the homes.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.