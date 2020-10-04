Chiefs to play Patriots Monday pending negative COVID-19 test results

(WIBW) - The Kansas City Chiefs will play the New England Patriots Monday night, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The game will kickoff at 7:05 p.m. on 13 NEWS.

Schefter said the plan is contingent on negative COVID-19 tests.

The Patriots tested players Sunday morning and sources report all tests came back negative.

Both teams will be tested Monday morning and Schefter said the plan is for the Patriots to travel to Kansas City that day, following the results.

This comes after Schefter reported on Saturday that Patriots starting QB Cam Newton tested positive for the virus and will miss the game against the Chiefs. Chiefs practice squad QB Jordan Ta’amu also tested positive for COVID-19.

