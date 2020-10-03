Advertisement

White House to distribute 100 million on-site, rapid COVID-19 tests

(Eau Claire City-County Health Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WIBW) - Congressman Roger Marshall is approving the rollout of on-site rapid testing throughout the United States.

Congressman Roger Marshall says the nation significantly increased its testing capacity with the distribution of 150 million rapid point-of-care COVID-19 tests with the capacity to conduct up to 3 million tests daily, which was announced by President Trump on Monday.

“On-site, rapid testing will ensure that our schools, businesses and nursing homes can continue to safely and responsibly reopen,” said U.S. Congressman Roger Marshall, M.D. “Effective testing is key to returning to normal and we have already seen this administration committed to wide-spread testing. Much of Kansas has reopened but too many children are still learning from home and too many elderly are continuing to go without visits from their loved ones. We must continue to move forward in testing technologies and deployment to ensure that we are stopping the spread of the virus.”

According to Marshall, the Abbott Lab rapid tests will deliver results in 15 minutes. He said the White House will distribute 100 million tests to governors based on the state population over the next several weeks. He said states will decide how the tests are used.

Marshall said the remaining 50 million tests will go to protect the most vulnerable populations including nursing homes, assisted living communities and home health and hospice networks. He said the elderly have accounted for a disproportionate number of deaths from the virus.

According to the Kansas congressman, currently, over 104 million COVID-19 tests have been conducted by public and private labs. He said according to Johns Hopkins University, the national positivity rate has dipped below 5%.

