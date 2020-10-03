Advertisement

Washburn Rural XC sweeps Seaman Invitational

By Marleah Campbell
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn Rural sophomore Madeline Carter led the way Saturday morning as the Junior Blues girls and boys squads both picked up team wins at the Seaman Invitational.

Carter hit a 19:30.76 time to win individually in the varsity girls race. Freshman teammate Sydney Laster followed 18 seconds behind for second place. The Junior Blues girls team finished four of the five top runners.

On the varsity boys side, Topeka West sophomore Lenny Njoroge finished first with a time of 16:37.62.

Shawnee Heights freshman Jackson Esquibel came in second, folllowed by Washburn Rural senior Arrik White in third.

