Washburn Rural XC sweeps Seaman Invitational

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn Rural sophomore Madeline Carter led the way Saturday morning as the Junior Blues girls and boys squads both picked up team wins at the Seaman Invitational.

Carter hit a 19:30.76 time to win individually in the varsity girls race. Freshman teammate Sydney Laster followed 18 seconds behind for second place. The Junior Blues girls team finished four of the five top runners.

On the varsity boys side, Topeka West sophomore Lenny Njoroge finished first with a time of 16:37.62.

Shawnee Heights freshman Jackson Esquibel came in second, folllowed by Washburn Rural senior Arrik White in third.

Ladies continue to roll. Another good showing today 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 https://t.co/QFmMbDDJ8E — Washburn Rural XC (@RuralXC) October 3, 2020

Good work from the boys today. Nice tuneup as we prepare for championship season. https://t.co/K8j5IV9fjy — Washburn Rural XC (@RuralXC) October 3, 2020

