Walmart Open Calls successful for INK Pharmaceuticals

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas based INK Pharmaceuticals moves on to the next step in the Walmart Open Calls.

Walmart says it held its annual Open Call event and saw around 850 businesses from across the nation who pitched their U.S. manufactured products to a team of Walmart merchants for the chance to end up on Walmart and Sam’s Club shelves, on Walmart.com and on Walmart Marketplace.

According to the retail giant, one of the businesses selected to move on to the next step in the process is Kansas based INK Pharmaceuticals.

