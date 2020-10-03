Advertisement

TPD selected to receive new training in national project

(Phil Anderson)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department will be getting active bystandership training in a national project it has been chosen for.

The Topeka Police Department says it has been chosen to participate in a national project that provides practical active bystandership training to law enforcement officers. It said the goal of the project is to prevent misconduct, reduce officer mistakes and promote health and wellness.

According to TPD, the project is called Active Bystandeship for Law Enforcement (ABLE) and is a George Town University Law Center national training and support initiative for U.S. law enforcement agencies committed to building a culture of peer intervention that prevents harm to residents.

TPD said it will be joining a select group of 30 other law enforcement agencies and training academies that have also been chosen to participate in the Able Project’s national rollout. It said currently, hundreds of agencies have expressed their interest in participating.

According to the department, ABLE is backed by prominent civil rights and law enforcement leaders from across the nation and gives officers the tools needed to overcome the innate and powerful inhibitors faced when called to intervention actions taken by their peers.

TPD said the ABLE Project is guided by a Board of Advisors composed of civil rights, social justice and law enforcement leaders.

According to TPD, the ABLE Project Train-The-Trainer event begins in late October. It said over the coming weeks, TPD instructors will be certified as ABLE trainers and over the coming months, all officers will get evidence-based active bystandership training designed to prevent harm and change the culture of policing.

For more information on the ABLE Project, click here.

