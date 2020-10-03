TPD investigates suspicious death

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department is investigating the suspicious death of a resident.

The Topeka Police Department said on Oct. 3, around 11:30 a.m., officers responded to a call for service on a welfare check at 3rd and Polk and upon arrival found a male subject that was pronounced dead on the scene.

According to TPD, officers and detectives are conducting an ongoing investigation around the case.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to email telltpd@topeka.org, contact the TPD Investigation Bureau at 785-368-9400, leave an anonymous tip with the Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007 or leave an anonymous tip online.

