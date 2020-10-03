Topeka joins cities hosting Trump 2020 car parades

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topekans will get a chance to show their support for the Republican 2020 Presidential candidate on Oct. 24.

Jordan Rigi, the organizer of the Topeka parade, says on Oct. 24, Topeka will join hundreds of cities across the nation that have hosted Trump 2020 car parades. Rigi said all cars, trucks, jeeps and bikes are welcome and to bring flags, signs and to wear your favorite shirts to make Topeka red.

Rigi, the Director of Sales and Marketing at Advisors Excel, said those not wanting to drive in the parade should feel free to show their support at the launch area.

According to Rigi, the event will take place on Oct. 24, from 2 - 5 p.m. with a location to be determined.

Rigi said participants will get together and talk, share mutual thoughts and beliefs and then ride as a unity.

According to Rigi, all traffic laws must be obeyed and there will be a zero-tolerance policy for littering, violence (including threats), displays that could be considered racist or defaming and dangerous driving.

Rigi said the parade is to show support for the President, the country, law enforcement officers and peers.

For more information or questions, contact Jordan Rigi at 208-819-0795.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.