TFD investigates structure fire on Forest and Sardou

TFD is investigating a fire on Forest and Sardou Ave.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A large structure fire was reported on Forest and Sardou in Topeka.

The Topeka Fire Department is on the scene and investigating a fire that took place on Forest Ave. and Sardou Ave. in northeast Topeka.

TFD said it received a call around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday regarding the fire. It said there have been no injuries reported and no one was home at the time of the fire, except the family dog.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

