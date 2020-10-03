TFD investigates structure fire on Forest and Sardou

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A large structure fire was reported on Forest and Sardou in Topeka.

The Topeka Fire Department is on the scene and investigating a fire that took place on Forest Ave. and Sardou Ave. in northeast Topeka.

TFD said it received a call around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday regarding the fire. It said there have been no injuries reported and no one was home at the time of the fire, except the family dog.

This is a developing story.

