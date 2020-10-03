Stormont Vail unveils Gift of Life Memorial Wall

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail is honoring organ and tissue donors on its new Gift of Life Memorial Wall.

Stormont Vail Health says the giving of life through organ or tissue donation is a gift that touches many, from those that knew the donor to the recipients with renewed hope and health because of the donation.

The health network said it is now celebrating that special gift with its new Gift of Life Memorial Wall in the pavilion lobby in the Stormont Vail Hospital. It said there, patrons can see an interactive screen mounted on the wall with a large beautiful photograph of the organ donation fountain. It said the fountain is in the outdoor courtyard by the North Tower.

Stormont Vail said the interactive screen shares donor stories and a video of an Honor Walk at the hospital when respect is paid to a patient at the end of life who is donating organs to others. It said the interactive screen also provides information about becoming a donor or becoming involved in organ donation awareness, as well as recognitions it has received through the Midwest Transplant Network.

According to the health network, one initiative highlighted is Project Mya, which tells how Stormont Vail Respiratory Therapist Erin Young’s young daughter Mya was comforted with a plush pink elephant when she was intubated. It said Mya passed away in October of 2016 and was an organ donor. It said Erin is now a Midwest Transplant Ambassador and has shared her family’s story of organ donation. It said through Project Mya, the family provides plush animals each year on Mya’s birthday to be given to children in intensive care or having a tough time in the hospital.

Jana Tenbrink, RN, Nurse Manager, Medical Critical Care Unit, Intermediate Care and Rapid Response said in the past, Stormont Vail has had a Celebration of Life event to honor donor and recipient stories were shared and then families viewed a plaque that was updated with the name of their loved one. She said using the new electronic screen, donor names can now be displayed indefinitely and the stories behind the names of donors can be shared as another way to honor them.

Stormont Vail said the stories will continue to be added as families provide a photograph and additional information about their loved one to the organization. It said families can submit the information here.

Jana said through her work as a liaison with Midwest Transplant Network and her work in Critical Care, she believes in making others aware of organ donation. She said the Gift of Life Memorial Wall is an extension of that.

“I have two family members who were tissue donors and are on the wall and through my work in Critical Care I have been able to help give families a sense of purpose or reason at times they face a traumatic situation,” said Jana.

According to Stormont Vail, Jana was instrumental in the concept and content behind the display. It said when it came time to make the project a reality, Carol Perry, RN, Senior Vice President and Chief Nursing Officer, her husband retired physician Dr. Ray Lumb, and the Stormont Vail Foundation who stepped up to fund the project. It said Carol serves on the Midwest Transplant Network’s Advisory Board. It said she and Dr. Lumb feel passionately about organ donation. It said Dr. Lumb penned the words on the wall: “Greater love hath no family that they will donate their loved one’s organs and tissue to save other lives.”

