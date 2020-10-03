SNSO receives Adjutant General’s Championship awards

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office won multiple awards at the Adjutant General’s Combat Marksmanship Championship Match.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says it received multiple awards at the Kansas National Guard 2020 Adjutant General’s Combat Marksmanship Championship Match in Salina.

SNSO said the Adjutant General’s Combat Marksmanship Championship Match is a firearms competition witch involves Kansas National Guard soldiers and law enforcement officers. It said participants completed intense training and demonstrated their knowledge with their issued firearms. It said law enforcement professionals networked with members of the National Guard and established relationships that will benefit future events, like natural disasters.

According to SNSO, its Firearms Team is comprised of Sergeant Gerald Graham, Deputy Robert Biller, Deputy Jonathan Martens and Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s Deputy Max Joye. It said the team won the Kansas TAG National Guard Bureau General Patton Pistol Match and placed first in the Law Enforcement Division.

SNSO said Deputy Miller earned the following awards:

3rd Place Combat Pistol Excellence In Competition

Governor’s Twenty Tab (awarded to the top twenty competitors overall)

SNSO said Deputy Martens earned the following awards:

1st Place Overall Law Enforcement Officer (LEO)

1st Place Rapid Pistol Close Quarter Battle (CQB)

2nd Place Overall TAG Match Individual Award

2nd Place Overall Rifle

2nd Place Combat Pistol Excellence In Competition

3rd Place Overall Pistol

Governor’s Twenty Tab (awarded to the top twenty competitors overall)

Sheriff Hill said he would like to extend his gratitude to Sheriff Hoskins of the Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s Office for allowing his deputy to attend the competition. He said he also thanks Deputy Joye for joining the team and competing with him. He said he would also like to congratulate the officers for their efforts at the competition.

