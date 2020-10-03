SNSO asks for community help locating ATV owner

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in the case of a stolen ATV.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says it is seeking assistance from the community in locating the owner of an ATV that was recovered after two burglary arrests.

SNSO said the ATV is believed to have been stolen from the Tecumseh area early on the morning of Oct. 1.

If you are a victim of an ATV theft, please contact Detective Kevin Kasl at 785-251-2248.

