Advertisement

SENT opens new home in Hi-Crest

By Joseph Hennessy
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Hi-Crest neighborhood had a ribbon cutting ceremony for a new house on the market.

SENT’s mission is to revitalize the neighborhood through rebuilding or rehabbing homes with the goal to encourage community change.

Johnathan Sublet, Founder and Chairman of the Board for SENT Topeka, said, “We took it all the way down to the studs and I mean cutting up the plumbing and concrete and different things of that nature and started over and today is the ribbon cutting on that.”

The house is located across the street from Betty Phillips Park -- those interested can find a new two-bed, two-bath house waiting for an owner.

Sublet said, “We could have just torn the house down. I mean it was knee deep in junk.”

SENT, Strengthening Equipping Neighborhoods Together, organization revamped the home to encourage growth in the neighborhood.

“We saw value in it and we took something that was buried and hidden and maybe thought of as trash, and we were able to turn it into a front, centerpiece showcase for the future of the new narrative of the property,” said Sublet.

Sublet and other members of SENT live in the Hi-Crest neighborhood and want to see it flourish.

“We want people to see that there’s value in the southeast side. We want the neighborhood to reflect the people here. So, this house pales in comparison to the value of the people that live here and that we’re not than what people say that we are,” he said.

SENT has other houses in the neighborhood they are working on or about to begin working on. They are having a produce bag market next week on Saturday.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

SENT Home Opening

Updated: 6 minutes ago
SENT Home Opening in Hi-Crest neighborhood.

News

TFD investigates structure fire on Forest and Sardou

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A large structure fire was reported on Forest and Sardou in Topeka.

Sports

KU loses to #17 Oklahoma State, drops to 0-3

Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Kansas Jayhawks remain winless in 2020 after losing Saturday to #17 Oklahoma State, 47-7.

Forecast

Feeling like Fall on Sunday, warming up for the work week

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Doug Meyers
Slightly cooler tomorrow, warmer for the work week

Latest News

News

KFRTI new Confined Space Rescue Training Unit debuts in Captial City

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Gas Service is debuting its new Confined Space Rescue Training Unit in Topeka on Monday, Oct. 5.

News

Olathe man sentenced to prison for embezzlement

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
An Olathe man has been sentenced to federal prison for embezzlement.

Coronavirus

RCGS staff member tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A Riley County Grade School staff member has tested positive for COVID-19.

News

KCK gang member sentenced to prison

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A gang member of the Traviesos street gang is headed to federal prison.

News

Department of Commerce receives grant for State Trade Expansion Program

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Governor Laura Kelly is applauding the Department of Commerce State Trade Expansion Program grant award.

News

Johnny Kaw Plaza sees new donor plaques

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Johnny Kaw Plaza in Manhattan received the final pieces of its renovation.