SENT opens new home in Hi-Crest

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Hi-Crest neighborhood had a ribbon cutting ceremony for a new house on the market.

SENT’s mission is to revitalize the neighborhood through rebuilding or rehabbing homes with the goal to encourage community change.

Johnathan Sublet, Founder and Chairman of the Board for SENT Topeka, said, “We took it all the way down to the studs and I mean cutting up the plumbing and concrete and different things of that nature and started over and today is the ribbon cutting on that.”

The house is located across the street from Betty Phillips Park -- those interested can find a new two-bed, two-bath house waiting for an owner.

Sublet said, “We could have just torn the house down. I mean it was knee deep in junk.”

SENT, Strengthening Equipping Neighborhoods Together, organization revamped the home to encourage growth in the neighborhood.

“We saw value in it and we took something that was buried and hidden and maybe thought of as trash, and we were able to turn it into a front, centerpiece showcase for the future of the new narrative of the property,” said Sublet.

Sublet and other members of SENT live in the Hi-Crest neighborhood and want to see it flourish.

“We want people to see that there’s value in the southeast side. We want the neighborhood to reflect the people here. So, this house pales in comparison to the value of the people that live here and that we’re not than what people say that we are,” he said.

SENT has other houses in the neighborhood they are working on or about to begin working on. They are having a produce bag market next week on Saturday.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.