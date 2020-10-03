Advertisement

RCGS staff member tests positive for COVID-19

(WLUC/CDC)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Riley County Grade School staff member has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Riley County School District said it was notified that a Riley County Grade School staff member has tested positive for COVID-19. It said it is working closely with the Riley County Health Department on the situation.

According to USD 378, only those that had close contact for 10 minutes or longer with the staff member will be personally notified by the school administration. It said close contacts are directed to remain in quarantine until RCHD notifies them of their virus status. It said it will be asking those students and staff members to follow the health department guidelines.

The district said if residents did not receive a personal phone call from Mrs. Grant or Mr. Larson, they can attend school like normal on Monday, Oct. 5. It said that extra cleaning and disinfecting procedures have already been implemented to prevent the spread of the virus.

The district said any future information on the incident will be sent to affected students and staff vial School Messenger.

