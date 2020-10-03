Advertisement

Pink badges & decals can be found on Saint George Kansas Police Department officers & vehicles during October

By Becky Goff
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SAINT GEORGE, Kan. (WIBW) - You’ll be seeing pink a lot more in Saint George during October, as the Police Department officers will be wearing pink badges, and the police chief’s unit has pink decals on it.

Chief of Police, Dan Trechter, says he’s wanted to do something to bring awareness to Breast Cancer, especially since his mom is a breast cancer survivor.

Prior to joining the Saint George Police Department, Trechter’s mother had a 5-year battle with breast cancer, which he says she fought harder than anyone he knows.

Since then Trechter has been looking for a way to bring awareness to the community, as well as support Breast Cancer Awareness organizations, as many people in the community know someone who has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

“Having our officers personally buy these badges, with some of those proceeds going to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, is to get buy-in from them, to learn that we are serving others, we’re not serving ourselves.” Saint George Kansas Police Department, chief of police, Dan Trechter says.

Trechter says he’s gotten more enthusiastic waves from community members in the past two days, than he’s gotten in quite some time, and hopes to continue to bring awareness to the community, along side his daily duties.

