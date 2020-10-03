Perry Lecompton grade schoolers learn about professions

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Students in the Perry Lecompton school district got a sneak peek at the future career possibilities, and the wheels that drive them!

The high school’s community connections class organized its annual ‘Careers on Wheels’ Day. Third graders got to meet local emergency responders, plus hear from a school bus driver, learn safety lessons from Evergy, and even enjoy a sno cone!

13 NEWS Chief Photojournalist Doug Brown and Melissa Brunner brought out the station’s live news van to talk about how we gather the news.

The community connections students also do service projects and internships during the year.

