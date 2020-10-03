People participate in walk for ALS

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - People gathered on the parking lot at the SW Topeka YMCA to donate and walk down the street in support of ALS.

The incurable disease impacted the group in their own ways with loved ones lost as they came out for the “Walk Your Way” event.

Carrie Hagemann’s mother passed away from ALS and feels this event is important to bring awareness to many.

“It’s nice to know that people are helping us raise money for that cause,” she said. A brief speech from Hagemann and the organizers of the event started the day -- followed by a ribbon cutting and the group headed out to the sidewalk.

Howard Kuhn was one of the many participating in the event. His wife passed away from the disease earlier this year.

“The hard part of it is, they still have their mind, they’re still mentally alert, they can’t talk, they can’t swallow, they can’t move, they’re trapped,” he said. “It’s pretty tough.”

The event normally is ran by the ALS Association held at Kauffman stadium with thousands of people showing up, but with COVID-19, they had to keep it local. The funds go directly towards the ALS Association.

According to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) is a group of rare neurological diseases that mainly involve the nerve cells (neurons) responsible for controlling voluntary muscle movement. Voluntary muscles produce movements like chewing, walking, and talking. The disease is progressive, meaning the symptoms get worse over time. Currently, there is no cure for ALS and no effective treatment to halt, or reverse, the progression of the disease.

