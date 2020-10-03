Our Sisters Keeper rallies to back the I Am Vanessa Guillen Act

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Our Sisters Keeper is rallying nationwide to back the I Am Vanessa Guillen Act to end Military Sexual Trauma at 10 a.m. on Saturday in Triangle Park.

Our Sisters Keeper says the tragic death of Army SPC Vanessa Guillen, who was brutally murdered while serving at Fort Hood, Texas, has brought into focus the country’s failure to deal with the ongoing Military Sexual Trauma crisis. It said thousands of soldiers are affected by MST every year, however, only a small percentage of the crimes ever result in real consequences for those responsible.

Our Sisters Keeper said the numbers are deeply disturbing. It said out of almost 500,000 active duty personnel, about 15% are women. It said out of every four women, one will experience MST during their enlistment and one out of every hundred men. It said over 20,000 military personnel reported being the victims of rape, sexual assault, stalking, harassment or domestic violence within 2019. It said of those, only just over 3300 reports resulted in formal criminal action and only 105 resulted in an actual conviction. It said the trends are far worse than what is being seen among the general population.

In response, Our Sisters Keeper said local LULAC councils, families of murdered service members and other organizations are joining up with both active duty and veteran members of all five branches of the military for a series of rallies, protests and marches scheduled to take place in 25 cities, including Manhattan, from coast to coast on Saturday, Oct. 3, at 10 a.m. local time.

Unfortunately, Our Sisters Keeper said the majority of victims never report the crimes to the proper authorities. It said the events being held are to demand changes to the conditions that occur in the military which cause members not to report. It said around 76% of MST victims report their attacker was someone that ranked above them, which raises workplace discrimination and abuse of power issues within the command structure. It said many victims report being subject to further harassment due to speaking out.

According to Our Sisters Keeper, on Sept. 16, 2020, Congresswoman Jackie Speier (D-Calif.) introduced the I Am Vaness Gullen Act which sets forth 7 components to help address sexual assault and harassment within the military. It said the organizers of the events are Military Sexual Trauma Survivors demanding the Act be passed within the legislative session. it said they plan on getting the Act passed by involving civilians in the process of making calls to their elected officials and educating the public on the plight of women and men in the military. It said around 2% of the population has ever served in the military, and they are trying to educate and empower the other 98% to activate and demand change.

Our Sisters Keeper said the events will be held in the following 25 cities and 17 states:

Augusta, GA: 4480 Columbia Rd, Augusta, GA 30907-4253. Lisa Wohlrab

Boston, MA: Boston Common 139 Tremont Street Boston, MA 02111. Kimberly Smith

Chicago, IL: Humboldt Park, 1551 N. Kedzie Ave. Estefania Moreno Gibson

Colorado Springs, CO: The Veteran’s Memorial @ Memorial Park, 280 S Union Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO 80910. Monique Rudman

Conway, AR: Corner of Bruce Street and Donaghey Avenue, Conway, AR 72032. Carolina Campbell.

Dallas, TX: 1500 Marilla St, Dallas , TX 75201 Dallas City Hall, 1500 Marilla St Dallas, TX 75201. Justice For Vanessa Guillen DFW

Dallas, NC: Dallas Park, 1303 Dallas-Cherryville Hwy, Shelters 3 & 4, Dallas, NC 28034. Justice for Natasha Aposhian.

Fairborn, OH: Fairfield Park, 627 N Broad St, Fairborn, Ohio. Susan Henry

Jacksonville, FL: 1123 Prudential Drive, Jacksonville FL 32207. Katie Chorbak

Lompoc, CA (Vandenberg AFB): Ocean Ave and C Street, Lompoc, CA 93436. Emily Simmons

Los Angeles, CA: Sidewalk at Mariachi Plaza, Los Angeles, CA. Irene Roman

Lubbock, TX: Tim Cole Memorial Statue, off of 19th and University. Stephanie Perez

Mangum, OK: 611 N Florida Ave Mangum, OK. Dana G,

Manhattan, KS: Triangle Park, Anderson Ave, Manhattan, KS 66502. Marissa Peacock

New York, NY: Pier 86, New York NY. Charlee Salsa

Newnan, GA: 200 W Court Square, Newnan, GA. Heidi Straub Amundson

Omaha, NE: 6005 Underwood Ave, Omaha, NE 68132. Diana Danis

Oldsmar, FL: Bay Pines Blvd, Bay Pines, FL, Resse Jenkins and Stephanie Kalota

Pittsburg, PA: Point State Park 601 Commonwealth Pl, Pittsburgh, PA 15222. Sara Elizabeth

Redwood City, CA: Redwood City Court House Square, 2200 Broadway, Redwood City, CA 94063. Bay Area Justice 4 Vanessa Guillen.

Saint Paul, MN: 600 Cedar St Saint Paul, MN. Melissa Ann

Shohola, PA:

Temecula, CA: Temecula Duck Pond & Veterans Memorial 28250 Rancho California Road Temecula, CA 92591. Linsey Daley

Window Rock, AZ (Navajo Nation): Navajo Nation Veterans Park, Navajo Nation. Cassandra Morgan (canceled due to COVID restrictions)

Virtual Rally (Phoenix, AZ): Zoom, Luisa Hall Valdez

For more information email info@oursisterskeepermovement.org.

Our Sisters Keeper said the Manhattan event will be hosted by Marissa Peacock, organizer, veteran and military wife. It said in addition to the issues listed, Marissa will discuss the case of SPC Camerina Gonzales, who is an MST survivor and is currently stationed at Ft. Riley. It said activist Colleen Bushnell, Protect Our Defenders Advocacy Committee member, will be the event’s guest speaker.

