Advertisement

Olathe man sentenced to prison for embezzlement

(WCAX)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - An Olathe man has been sentenced to federal prison for embezzlement.

U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister says an Olathe man was sentenced to 15 months in federal prison for embezzlement.

According to McAllister, Michael Panethiere, 42, of Olathe, pleaded guilty to one count of bank fraud. He said in Panethiere’s plea, he admitted he committed the crime while he was employed by Palmer Electric Company in Pleasant Valley, Mo.

McAllister said the defendant used his position to generate and sign company checks that he made payable to himself. He said Panethiere transferred the money to his control using his account at Community America Credit Union in Olathe. He said the total loss was over $280,700.

McAllister said he is grateful fo the U.S. Secret Service and Assistant U.S. Attorney Leon Patton for their work on the case.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

KFRTI new Confined Space Rescue Training Unit debuts in Captial City

Updated: moments ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Gas Service is debuting its new Confined Space Rescue Training Unit in Topeka on Monday, Oct. 5.

Forecast

Feeling like Fall on Sunday, warming up for the work week

Updated: moments ago
|
By Doug Meyers
Slightly cooler tomorrow, warmer for the work week

Coronavirus

RCGS staff member tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A Riley County Grade School staff member has tested positive for COVID-19.

News

KCK gang member sentenced to prison

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A gang member of the Traviesos street gang is headed to federal prison.

Latest News

News

Department of Commerce receives grant for State Trade Expansion Program

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Governor Laura Kelly is applauding the Department of Commerce State Trade Expansion Program grant award.

News

Johnny Kaw Plaza sees new donor plaques

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Johnny Kaw Plaza in Manhattan received the final pieces of its renovation.

News

KSBHA temporarily suspends Radiologic Technologist license

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Board of Healing Arts has issued an emergency temporary suspension for the license of Cassady Holloway.

News

KSBHA files emergency temporary suspension

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Board of Healing Arts has issued an emergency order of temporary suspension for Kaylie Pearce, P.T.

News

TPD investigates suspicious death

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Topeka Police Department is investigating the suspicious death of a resident.

News

White House to distribute 100 million on-site, rapid COVID-19 tests

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Congressman Roger Marshall is approving the rollout of on-site rapid testing throughout the United States.