Olathe man sentenced to prison for embezzlement

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - An Olathe man has been sentenced to federal prison for embezzlement.

U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister says an Olathe man was sentenced to 15 months in federal prison for embezzlement.

According to McAllister, Michael Panethiere, 42, of Olathe, pleaded guilty to one count of bank fraud. He said in Panethiere’s plea, he admitted he committed the crime while he was employed by Palmer Electric Company in Pleasant Valley, Mo.

McAllister said the defendant used his position to generate and sign company checks that he made payable to himself. He said Panethiere transferred the money to his control using his account at Community America Credit Union in Olathe. He said the total loss was over $280,700.

McAllister said he is grateful fo the U.S. Secret Service and Assistant U.S. Attorney Leon Patton for their work on the case.

