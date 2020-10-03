Moran backed Olympic Reform Legislation heads to President’s desk

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Moran-Blumenthal Olympic Reform Legislation is heading to President Donald Trump’s desk for his signature.

Senator Jerry Moran said on Friday, the U.S. House of Representatives unanimously passed sweeping Olympic reform legislation introduced by himself and Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.). He said the legislation is now headed President Donald Trump’s desk to be signed into law.

According to Moran, he and Sen. Blumenthal introduced the Empowering Olympic, Paralympic, and Amateur Athletes Act in the July of 2019, after an 18-month investigation into systematic abuse within the U.S. Olympic movement. He said the joint investigation was launched the day after Larry Nassar was sentenced to prison, which included four subcommittee hearings, interviews with Olympic athletes and survivors and the retrieval of over 70,000 pages of documents.

“The very institutions charged with protecting these athletes failed countless times, choosing to ignore or cover up abuse rather than defend and protect athletes and survivors,” said Sens. Moran and Blumenthal. “Today, the House passed our Olympic reform legislation advancing critical changes and effective safeguards to protect our Olympic, Paralympic and amateur athletes. Through the input and guidance of the courageous survivors – athletes who traveled to Washington shared their stories and demanded change – we were able to advance this legislation through Congress.”

“We are grateful to our colleagues in the House who advocated for this bill, and we look forward to the president signing this legislation into law to institute and enforce these reforms so all athletes can participate in the sport they love without fear of abuse,” the Senators continued.

Moran said U.S. Representatives Ted Lieu (D-Cal.), John Curtis (R-Utah), Dianna DeGette (D-Colo.) and Susan Brooks (R-Ind.) introduced companion legislation to the bill in the House.

According to Moran, the bill was co-sponsored in the Senate by U.S. Senators Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.), Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.), Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), John Kennedy (R-La.), Martha McSally (R-Ariz.), Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.), Susan Collins (R-Maine), Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.), Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), Cory Gardner (R-Colo.), Gary Peters (D-Mich.) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.).

