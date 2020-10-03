Man shot in RCPD officer involved shooting dies

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Lawrence Police Department says the 41-year-old victim of the Riley County Police officer-involved shooting has died.

The Lawrence Police Department says it learned on Saturday morning that the man shot in the Riley County Police officer-involved shooting has passed away.

LPD said he has been identified as 41-year-old Jarred Kemp of Manhattan.

“I am saddened by the news of Mr. Kemp’s death," said RCPD Director Dennis Butler. "This is a tragedy for so many reasons and I wish to offer my personal condolences to his family, friends, and fellow soldiers at Ft. Riley and elsewhere. Moreover, I offer these condolences on behalf of the men and women of the Riley County Police Department and our Pawnee Mental Health Crisis co-responders who worked so hard for a safe outcome.”

LPD said the investigation is still underway.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.