Man shot in RCPD officer involved shooting dies

(WDBJ7)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Lawrence Police Department says the 41-year-old victim of the Riley County Police officer-involved shooting has died.

The Lawrence Police Department says it learned on Saturday morning that the man shot in the Riley County Police officer-involved shooting has passed away.

LPD said he has been identified as 41-year-old Jarred Kemp of Manhattan.

“I am saddened by the news of Mr. Kemp’s death," said RCPD Director Dennis Butler. "This is a tragedy for so many reasons and I wish to offer my personal condolences to his family, friends, and fellow soldiers at Ft. Riley and elsewhere. Moreover, I offer these condolences on behalf of the men and women of the Riley County Police Department and our Pawnee Mental Health Crisis co-responders who worked so hard for a safe outcome.”

LPD said the investigation is still underway.

