KU loses to #17 Oklahoma State, drops to 0-3

(KWCH)
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
(WIBW) - The Kansas Jayhawks remain winless in 2020 after losing Saturday to #17 Oklahoma State, 47-7.

KU remained scoreless through three quarters as the Cowboys scored 44 unanswered.

Velton Gardner picked up KU’s sole TD of the game with a 1-yd TD run in the fourth quarter.

KU is now 0-3 on the year after two previous losses at home against Coastal Carolina and on the road against Baylor.

