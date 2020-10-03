KU loses to #17 Oklahoma State, drops to 0-3

(WIBW) - The Kansas Jayhawks remain winless in 2020 after losing Saturday to #17 Oklahoma State, 47-7.

KU remained scoreless through three quarters as the Cowboys scored 44 unanswered.

Velton Gardner picked up KU’s sole TD of the game with a 1-yd TD run in the fourth quarter.

KU is now 0-3 on the year after two previous losses at home against Coastal Carolina and on the road against Baylor.

