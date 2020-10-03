KU enrollment falls in 2020 fall semester

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - KU feels the impact as international student and freshmen student populations decline due to COVID-19.

The University of Kansas says its enrollment fell 2.8% in 2020 due to large declines in international students and first-time freshmen.

According to KU, it has 27,619 students enrolled across all campuses, which is a decrease of 804 students from 2019. It said over half of the decrease is attributed to a drop in international students, which is down 18.1%. It said over 33% of the decrease stems from a decline in first-time freshmen, which is down 7.2% and includes a 29.3% decline in international freshmen.

KU said the data shows the one-year retention rate for the 2019 freshmen class is 85.7%, which is the second-highest rate in KU history, while the two-year retention rate for 2018 freshmen is an all-time high at 77.1%.

“Given the historic challenges the pandemic has presented students and families, we are pleased to have experienced such a relatively modest decline in our enrollment,” Chancellor Douglas A. Girod said. “To have limited the decline to just 2.8 percent speaks volumes of the great work our faculty and staff have done to create a flexible, dynamic educational experience that meets the needs of our students during such an uncertain time.”

According to KU, while 2020′s enrollment decline is modest, it still faces significant immediate and long term challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Though we are pleased with this year’s enrollment numbers, KU still faces an unprecedented revenue shortfall for the current fiscal year that will necessitate difficult cost-savings measures in the months ahead,” Girod said. “Moreover, this year’s decline in international students and first-time freshmen – and projected challenges in international recruitment for the foreseeable future – will continue to present severe revenue challenges for years to come.”

KU said 2020′s freshmen matched the highest high school GPA of any class in KU history at 3.64 and notched the third-highest average ACT score in history.

According to the university, 53% of the fall 2016 cohort graduated in four years at an all-time high.

KU said the overall drop of 804 students includes a decline of 665 students at the Lawrence and Edwards campuses, 2.7%, and a decline of 139 students at KU Medical Center, 3.7%.

According to KU, minority students make a record high of 23.5% of the school’s population. It said the 2020 percentage of Black students has increased to 4.2%, which is the highest on record.

KU said the number of first-time freshmen enrolled in the School of Business is at an all time high of 566 and makes up 14.8% of the entering freshman class. It said the number of first-time freshmen enrolled in the School of Engineering is the second-highest on record, 626, and makes up an all-time high 16.3% of the entering freshman class.

According to the university, out-of-state students make up 39.3% of overall enrollment, which is tied for the all-time high st in 2019. It said it currently has students from all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

KU said there are 1,577 veterans, active military and military-connected students enrolled for the fall of 220, which is up by 13.1% from 2019.

