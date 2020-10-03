Advertisement

KSBHA temporarily suspends Radiologic Technologist license

(courtesy MGN Online)(KCRG)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Board of Healing Arts has issued an emergency temporary suspension for the license of Cassady Holloway.

According to the KSBHA, in 2017 Holloway entered into a contract with the Board due to a previous incident that could have broken the Kansas Radiologic Technologists Practice Act.

The KSBHA records show that on Sept. 27, 2015, Holloway was arrested for Driving Under the Influence in Ellis County. It shows that the police report stated that she was driving erratically and when an officer approached, she was passed out in the driver’s seat with the vehicle parked, but still running. It showed that her BAC was 0.173.

According to the KSBHA, Holloway had been tailgating for a football game on the day of the incident in Hays, was intoxicated and for an unknown reason decided to drive her vehicle. It said she has since changed her drinking habits.

However, the KSBHA record also shows that on Sept. 25, 2020, it enacted an emergency order of suspension on her license with reasonable cause to believe grounds exist for disciplinary action and the immediate continuation in practice would constitute an imminent danger to the public health and safety.

The record shows that the suspension is due to notifications received in January and September of 2020 that there is reason to believe that Holloway became non-compliant with the contract she entered into in 2017 due to her DUI.

For more information on the case, click here.

