KSBHA files emergency temporary suspension

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Board of Healing Arts has issued an emergency order of temporary suspension for Kaylie Pearce, P.T.

The Kansas Board of Healing Arts says it issued an emergency order of temporary suspension for Kaylie Pearce, P.T. license number 11-04743.

According to KSBHA records, Pearce who is a Physical Therapist was originally ordered the suspension on Sept. 25 and was amended to include that disciplinary actions may be warranted on Sept. 30.

Records also show that the KSBHA believes the continuation in practice by Pearce would constitute an imminent danger to the public health and safety.

The details of what brought on the order were not immediately available as they are confidential and were redacted from the report.

The report by the KSBHA, however, does say that Pearce violated a 2018 Consent Order on four occasions. It said with the other facts of the case it believes that patients in her care could be put at risk of harm at any time.

For more information on the case, click here.

