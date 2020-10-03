KFRTI new Confined Space Rescue Training Unit debuts in Captial City

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Gas Service is debuting its new Confined Space Rescue Training Unit in Topeka on Monday, Oct. 5.

The Kansas Gas Service says the Kansas Fire and Rescue Training Institute’s new Confined Space Rescue Unit is making its debut in Topeka. It said area fire and rescue personnel will be the first to participate in training in the unit that has been outfitted with state of the art equipment made possible by a grant presented by KGS for $35,000 and funded by the ONE Gas Foundation.

KGS said the new mobile training unit is a custom-designed semi-trailer with simulated hazards and common obstacles encountered in confined space rescues. It aid KFRTI expects to reach 16,000 firefighters from 600 fire departments in 105 counties across the state. It said KFRTI is part of the University of Kansas Lifelong and Professional Education Program.

According to KGS, the semitrailer provides three levels of training modules outfitted with state of the art equipment.

For more information on the Kansas Gas Service, click here.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.