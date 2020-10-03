Advertisement

KCK gang member sentenced to prison

(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A gang member of the Traviesos street gang is headed to federal prison.

U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister says a member of the Traviesos street gang in Kansas City was sentenced to 27 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release.

According to McAllister, Cristiane Maese-Salano, 24, of Kansas City, pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful possession of ammunition by a felon. He said the Kansas City, Kan., Police Department arrested Maese-Salano when he drove an armed juvenile to a McDonald’s to sell some marijuana. He said the juvenile fled on foot and was found in a dumpster with a .45 caliber handgun. He said Maese-Salano remained in the car and was arrested with a 14 round magazine that fit the juvenile’s gun.

McAllister said Maese-Salano’s criminal history shows that he has been arrested repeatedly since joining the Traviesos gang when he was 12 years old. He said the defendant was shot twice, once at age 19 and again at age 22. He said Maese-Salano has a scalp tattoo that identifies him as a “Traviesos gangster.”

McAllister said he commends the Kansas City, Kan., Police Department, the FBI and Assistant U.S. Attorneys Trent Krug and Terra Morehead for their work on the case.

