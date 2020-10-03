Advertisement

Kansas volunteer, mentor organizations receive $70,000 in COVID-19 relief

Coronavirus relief funding
Coronavirus relief funding(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Volunteer Commission has awarded $70,000 to Kansas volunteer and mentor organizations for COVID-19 relief funding.

The Kansas State Department of Education says its Kansas Volunteer Commission has awarded 35 organizations funding in order to support their volunteer and mentor initiatives designed to respond to the changing needs of communities that have been created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

KSDE said grant awards range from $500 - $2,500 and projects must happen before Oct. 30.

According to KSDE, the recipients are as follows:

  • Barton County College/RSVP: $2,500
  • Boys & Girls Club of Lawrence: $2,500
  • Boys & Girls Club of Topeka: $1,910
  • First Judicial District CASA Association: $2,490
  • CASA of the 17th Judicial District Inc.: $1,985
  • Catholic Charities of Northeast Kansas Inc.: $2,500
  • Community Health Council: $2,500
  • Communities In Schools of Mid-America Inc.: $2,370
  • Cowley First - Cowley County Economic Development Partnership: $2,493
  • Elizabeth Ballard Community Services: $2,500
  • Emporia Community Foundation: $2,500
  • Flint Hills Volunteer Center/RSVP: $2,500
  • Four County Mental Health Center Inc.: $2,500
  • The Giving Tree Preschool: $2,470
  • Kansas Humane Society: $2,500
  • Kansas Big Brothers Big Sisters: $1,500
  • Kansas Big Brothers Big Sisters Serving Reno County: $576
  • Kansas Big Brothers Big Sisters Serving Sedgwick County: $2,500
  • Lawrence Meals on Wheels: $500
  • McPherson County Community Foundation: $640
  • Neighbor to Neighbor Abilene: $2,035
  • Oz Museum/Columbian Theatre Inc.: $1,210
  • Paola Association for Church Action Inc./Foster Grandparent Program: $1,500
  • RSVP of Northeast Kansas Inc.: $1,738
  • Success By 6 Coalition of Douglas County: $2,500
  • Sunflower CASA Project Inc.: $2,500
  • Topeka Habitat for Humanity Inc.: $2,500
  • United Way of Douglas County: $1,000
  • United Way of Franklin County Association: $2,500
  • United Way of Greater Kansas City: $1,800
  • United Way of the Plains: $2,500
  • Southern Lyon County USD 252 –: $519
  • Veronica’s Voice Inc.: $2,500
  • Wichita’s Littlest Heroes: $1,575
  • Willow Domestic Violence Center: $2,000

KSDE said examples of how the grantees will use their funds include the following:

  • Conducting wellness check calls to homes and delivering fresh produce, cleaning supplies and shelf-stable food resources to those with COVID-19 or increased risk for the virus.
  • Recording RSVP volunteers reading age-appropriate books for preschool through elementary school aged children.
  • Securing background checks for volunteers and mentors that will be providing services to vulnerable populations affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to KSDE, the grant funding comes from the Coporation for National and Community Service in partnership with the Kansas Volunteer Commission. It said all projects will take place in the state of Kansas.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

