Kansas volunteer, mentor organizations receive $70,000 in COVID-19 relief

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Volunteer Commission has awarded $70,000 to Kansas volunteer and mentor organizations for COVID-19 relief funding.

The Kansas State Department of Education says its Kansas Volunteer Commission has awarded 35 organizations funding in order to support their volunteer and mentor initiatives designed to respond to the changing needs of communities that have been created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

KSDE said grant awards range from $500 - $2,500 and projects must happen before Oct. 30.

According to KSDE, the recipients are as follows:

Barton County College/RSVP: $2,500

Boys & Girls Club of Lawrence: $2,500

Boys & Girls Club of Topeka: $1,910

First Judicial District CASA Association: $2,490

CASA of the 17th Judicial District Inc.: $1,985

Catholic Charities of Northeast Kansas Inc.: $2,500

Community Health Council: $2,500

Communities In Schools of Mid-America Inc.: $2,370

Cowley First - Cowley County Economic Development Partnership: $2,493

Elizabeth Ballard Community Services: $2,500

Emporia Community Foundation: $2,500

Flint Hills Volunteer Center/RSVP: $2,500

Four County Mental Health Center Inc.: $2,500

The Giving Tree Preschool: $2,470

Kansas Humane Society: $2,500

Kansas Big Brothers Big Sisters: $1,500

Kansas Big Brothers Big Sisters Serving Reno County: $576

Kansas Big Brothers Big Sisters Serving Sedgwick County: $2,500

Lawrence Meals on Wheels: $500

McPherson County Community Foundation: $640

Neighbor to Neighbor Abilene: $2,035

Oz Museum/Columbian Theatre Inc.: $1,210

Paola Association for Church Action Inc./Foster Grandparent Program: $1,500

RSVP of Northeast Kansas Inc.: $1,738

Success By 6 Coalition of Douglas County: $2,500

Sunflower CASA Project Inc.: $2,500

Topeka Habitat for Humanity Inc.: $2,500

United Way of Douglas County: $1,000

United Way of Franklin County Association: $2,500

United Way of Greater Kansas City: $1,800

United Way of the Plains: $2,500

Southern Lyon County USD 252 –: $519

Veronica’s Voice Inc.: $2,500

Wichita’s Littlest Heroes: $1,575

Willow Domestic Violence Center: $2,000

KSDE said examples of how the grantees will use their funds include the following:

Conducting wellness check calls to homes and delivering fresh produce, cleaning supplies and shelf-stable food resources to those with COVID-19 or increased risk for the virus.

Recording RSVP volunteers reading age-appropriate books for preschool through elementary school aged children.

Securing background checks for volunteers and mentors that will be providing services to vulnerable populations affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to KSDE, the grant funding comes from the Coporation for National and Community Service in partnership with the Kansas Volunteer Commission. It said all projects will take place in the state of Kansas.

