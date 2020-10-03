Kansas State football defeats Texas Tech at home

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas State Wildcats top Texas Tech at home, 31-21, despite starting quarterback Skylar Thompson going down with injury in the first half.

The Wildcats (2-1) behind freshman running back Chris Vaughn, were up by three with just over two minutes left in the game. Vaughn out wide in the formation caught a pass over the middle for a 70-yard touchdown to secure the win.

Thompson, who went out with an apparent right arm injury, was replaced by freshman Will Howard. Reports show Thompson was seen in a sling at the game.

K-State will play at TCU next Saturday at 3:00 p.m.

