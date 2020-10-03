Advertisement

Kansas Senators introduce bill to extend COVID-19 relief funding deadline

(KMVT)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 8:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senators Jerry Moran and Pat Roberts are introducing a bill to extend the deadline for Coronavirus relief funding.

Senator Jerry Moran says he and Senator Pat Robers introduced the Remove Impediments for a Successful Economic Recovery Act which extends the Coronavirus Relief fund deadline to Dec. 31, 2022, on Friday.

According to Moran, established within the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, the CRF provides funding for states and local governments to combat COVID-19 and the economic impact of the pandemic. He said Kansas received about $1.25 billion from the CRF, but under current law will lose any funds not utilized by Dec. 31, 2020.

Moran said the current deadline puts several long-term economic development plans, including critical broadband and telemedicine projects, at risk of losing funding if they are not completed by the end of 2020.

“States and local governments know what is best for their communities and where and when to spend federal coronavirus relief,” said Sen. Moran. “Extending the deadline for CRF payments dedicated to qualified economic development projects will allow Kansas and other states to strategically target areas of need over a longer period of time, making certain our taxpayer dollars are making the greatest impact to help our communities during this pandemic.”

“I’m proud to introduce the RISER Act today in order to extend the deadline for Coronavirus Relief Funding,” said Sen. Roberts. “By providing an extension to CRF payments, we are ensuring local governments throughout Kansas and the country are able to utilize this critical funding in the best, most effective way possible and within a more reasonable timeframe.”

For more information on the CARES, click here.

