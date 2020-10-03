K-State sees highest retention rates, graduation rates in 2020

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The year 2020 is bringing Kansas State University its highest retention and graduation rates.

Kansas State University says its fall 2020 enrollment numbers show strong progress being made in student success, with records set for student retention and its four- and six-year graduation rates. It said its online enrollment continues to rise as well.

According to K-State, the fall 2020 enrollment is mirroring national and state trends related to COVID-19.

Karen Goos, vice provost for enrollment management said the university’s overall enrollment is 20,854, down 865 students from 2019, which is a 4% drop. She said enrollment on the Manhattan campus is down 6.1% in all students, with a majority being in undergraduate students which is down 6.9%.

According to Goos, despite the drop, the university’s strategic enrollment management efforts show progress in its recruitment efforts with a 7.5% increase in applications before the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our 4% drop is much lower than expected and we know the next year will bring strong opportunities for growth when our new Missouri Tuition Match Program, providing in-state tuition to qualified Missouri students, takes effect in fall 2021,” Goos said. “Our new scholarship plans also are making a difference and helping more students, with more than $46 million awarded to K-State students this academic year.”

K-State said on the growth side, undergraduate enrollment seems to be up on both the Kansas State University Polytechnic and K-State Olathe campuses. It said online program enrollment also jumped 10.8%.

According to K-State, the most significant growth is in its student retention and graduation rates. It said freshman to sophomore retention is up 2.3% to a record 87.1%. It said its student retention rate is up 7% since it put plans into place to reach a 90% retention rate by 2025.

“These increases are strong and indicate that our first-year student success programs and overall student-first approaches help keep students at K-State,” said Jeannie Brown Leonard, vice provost for student success.

K-State said due to the enrollment dip, overall student credit hours are down 5.1%, with most of the decline being in undergraduate credit hours. It said increasing, however, by 1.3% are graduate credit hours. It said it conferred its most doctorates ever, 211, in the 2019-2020 academic year.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.