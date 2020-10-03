Advertisement

Johnny Kaw Plaza sees new donor plaques

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Johnny Kaw Plaza in Manhattan received the final pieces of its renovation.

The City of Manhattan says local legend and midwestern superhero Johnny Kaw got the final pieces of his plaza renovation. It said two new donor plaques were installed at the base of the statue in Manhattan City’s Park.

According to the City, the plaques pay homage to the founding team of contributors and recognize the monetary, labor and materials donors that made the plaza construction possible.

Manhattan said the plaza was designed by Bruce McMillan AIA Architects, P.A., and was dedicated in September of 2019. It said friends of Johnny Kaw led a fundraising campaign raising money to cover the almost $300,000 project.

According to Manhattan, the 2019 upgrade was the first of its kind since the original construction in 1966. It said the restoration project included repairs to the statue’s body, installation of limestone steps, a new railing and the addition of a concrete viewing plaza featuring a sunflower design.

The City said in 1955, the Legend of Johnny Kaw was born in the imagination of Kansas State University professor Dr. George Filinger to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Manhattan’s founding. It said the 24-foot tall icon was brought to life by sketches from Elmer Tomasch, and the stories were published in the Manhattan Mercury.

According to the City, Emily (Haefeker) O"Neil was the original sculptor of the five-foot model displayed on the lawn of the Riley County Court House. It said the final model, designed by J. Cranston Heintzelman, was built for $7,000 out of concrete and steel to withstand the harsh Kansas winds.

Manhattan said according to the folklore, Kaw is said to have created the Kansas landscape. It said he dug out the Kansas River, subdued tornados, summoned drought ending rains, cultivated lands with wheat and invented the sunflower. It said his pets were the mascots for Kansas State and Kansas University - a wildcat and a Jayhawk - whose constant rivalry was said to have caused the Dust Bowl.

The City said Johnny Kaw is located in City Park at the corner of Poyntz Ave. and 11th St.

To learn more, click here.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

