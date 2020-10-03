Feeling like Fall on Sunday, warming up for the work week

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Highs will be in the 60s this weekend before warming up in the 70s and 80s for the work week. There are some clouds to start out this morning and a few sprinkles can’t be ruled out, unfortunately most of the measurable rainfall is in Missouri leaving northeast Kansas dry. This was our only chance of rain for the week and this will leave us dry likely for the next 10-14 days.

Temperatures warm up after this weekend with highs in the 70s and even 80s. Lows also get warmer more in the 50s next week compared to 40s this weekend.

8 Day Forecast (WIBW)

Today: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the 60s. For those that have more clouds, highs may be closer to the low-mid 60s while those that get more sun will be able to get up in the mid-upper 60s. Winds S/N 5-15, gusting up to 20 mph.

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Patchy fog can’t be ruled out late. Lows in the low-mid 40s. Winds become calm.

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds N/SE 5-10 mph.

Next week will start out with a breezy day on Monday before the winds diminish toward the middle part of the week. Highs will likely be in the 70s for all of northeast Kansas with 80s on some days and for parts of northeast Kansas.

Taking Action:

No hazardous weather expected for the week ahead. Continue to stay updated on the forecast and check back every day.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.