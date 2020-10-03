Advertisement

Department of Commerce receives grant for State Trade Expansion Program

Picture of money
Picture of money(AP)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly is applauding the Department of Commerce State Trade Expansion Program grant award.

Governor Laura Kelly says she is applauding the U.S. Small Business Administration on its $127,400 award presented to the Kansas Department of Commerce’s International Division through SMA’s competitive State Trade Expansion Program.

“International business is a major economic driver for Kansas, and the work done by the Department of Commerce has created a significant advantage for our state in markets across the world,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “I’m very pleased that the Small Business Administration has awarded our state this grant, which will support our ongoing efforts to recruit new businesses and bring good-paying jobs to Kansas.”

According to Gov. Kelly, the International Divison at Commerce competed for the funding in order to support export growth among small businesses within Kansas. She said the award will allow the state to assist small businesses with vital information and other resources to succeed in export-related activities, which include foreign trade missions and foreign market sales trips, obtaining services provided by the U.S. Department of Commerce, accessing expertise in designing international marketing campaigns and export trade show exhibits, participating in training workshops and more.

“Governor Kelly has prioritized rebuilding Commerce’s International Division because we know that broadening the exporter base and increasing export values and volumes have a significant effect on our economy,” Kansas Department of Commerce Secretary David Toland said. “The STEP program is essential in helping the Kansas Department of Commerce assist small businesses across the state as they strive to achieve their maximum potential on the global stage.”

Gov. Kelly said STEP awards are managed and provided at the local level by state government organizations. She said the program is managed at the national level by the SMA’s Office of International Trade.

For more information on the STEP program, click here.

