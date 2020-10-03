Advertisement

Chris Christie is the latest in Trump circle to get virus

FILE - In this Nov. 29, 2017, file photo, New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie speaks during a news conference in Newark, N.J. Christie tweeted on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, that he has tested positive for COVID-19.
FILE - In this Nov. 29, 2017, file photo, New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie speaks during a news conference in Newark, N.J. Christie tweeted on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, that he has tested positive for COVID-19.(Julio Cortez | AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie says he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Christie tweeted Saturday morning that he will be receiving medical attention and “will keep the necessary folks apprised of my condition.” He did not say whether he had symptoms.

Christie told The Associated Press on Friday that the last time he was with the president was Tuesday during preparations for his debate with former Vice President Joe Biden in Cleveland.

He did not attend Trump’s Bedminster fundraiser in New Jersey on Thursday.

Christie is the latest person who has been in close contact with the president recently to test positive for the virus.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

