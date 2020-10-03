Cam Newton tests positive for COVID-19

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Cam Newton has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not play against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

The news of the Patriots starting quarterback comes from a tweet from ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter.

According to a statement from the New England Patriots, Newton is in self-quarantine after finding out of his positive test on Friday. Anyone in close contact with him all tested negative Saturday morning.

As of right now, the Patriots and Newton are following NFL regulations and are in close consultation with the league. The statement ends with, “The health and safety of our team, as well as our opponent, are of highest priority.”

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.