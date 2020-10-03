Advertisement

Cam Newton tests positive for COVID-19

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton throws during an NFL football training camp practice, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, Pool) (Source: Steven Senne)
New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton throws during an NFL football training camp practice, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, Pool) (Source: Steven Senne)((AP Photo/Steven Senne, Pool) (Source: Steven Senne))
By Joseph Hennessy
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Cam Newton has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not play against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

The news of the Patriots starting quarterback comes from a tweet from ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter.

According to a statement from the New England Patriots, Newton is in self-quarantine after finding out of his positive test on Friday. Anyone in close contact with him all tested negative Saturday morning.

As of right now, the Patriots and Newton are following NFL regulations and are in close consultation with the league. The statement ends with, “The health and safety of our team, as well as our opponent, are of highest priority.”

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

KPZ Week 5 Kaw Valley Insurance Play of the Night: Specht's Spectacular Grab

Updated: 12 hours ago
KPZ Week 5 Kaw Valley Insurance Play of the Night: Specht's Spectacular Grab

Sports

KPZ Week 5: Osawatomie 6, Hayden 43

Updated: 12 hours ago
KPZ Week 5: Osawatomie 6, Hayden 43

Sports

KPZ Week 5: Washburn Rural 21, Emporia 14

Updated: 12 hours ago
KPZ Week 5: Washburn Rural 21, Emporia 14

Sports

KPZ Week 5: Manhattan 21, Seaman 35

Updated: 12 hours ago
KPZ Week 5: Manhattan 21, Seaman 35

Latest News

Sports

KPZ Week 5 Game of the Week: Rock Creek 35, Sabetha 21

Updated: 12 hours ago
KPZ Week 5 Game of the Week: Rock Creek 35, Sabetha 21

National

NFL reschedules Steelers-Titans, Ravens' bye now Week 7

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By TERESA M. WALKER
The Titans' outbreak expanded by two more players testing positive Friday, pushing the team’s total to 14 within the past week.

Kansas Prep Zone

KPZ Week 5: Junction City 63, Topeka West 13

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 10:56 PM CDT
KPZ Week 5: Junction City 63, Topeka West 13

Sports

KU prepares to welcome 10,000 football fans amid pandemic

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 9:38 PM CDT
|
By Marleah Campbell
KU’s home opener loss to Coastal Carolina kicked off in front of an empty stadium. Now, the Jayhawks are welcoming back in 10,000 fans as they take on #17 Oklahoma State.

Sports

MIAA basketball set to tip-off Nov. 18; select fall sports moved to spring

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 3:52 PM CDT
|
By Marleah Campbell
The MIAA will move forward with the basketball season as scheduled. Games are slated to tip off Nov. 18 and 19, with practice to begin Oct. 15.

Sports

Scholar-Athlete of the Week: Hayden’s Johnny Holloway

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 10:39 PM CDT
This week’s Kaw Valley Bank Scholar-Athlete of the Week is Hayden High’s Johnny Holloway.