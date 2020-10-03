Advertisement

2nd Judicial District Nominating Commission meets to discuss two judge vacancies

By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 7:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The 2nd Judicial District Nominating Commission will meet to discuss two judge vacancies on Oct. 6.

Kansas Courts says the 2nd Judicial District Nominating Commission will meet on Tuesday, Oct. 6, at 11 a.m. via telephone conference to review nomination forms and set schedules for accepting nominations for two judge vacancies.

According to the Court, Chief Judge Gary Nafziger of Jefferson County will retire on January 11 and District Magistrate Judge Blaine Carter of Wabaunsee County will retire on December 8.

The Court said the meeting is open to the public and anyone wanting to attend may request instructions by emailing info@kscourts.org.

According to the Court, the 2nd Judicial District is comprised of Jackson, Jefferson, Pottawatomie and Wabaunsee counties.

Kansas law requires nominees for a district judge to be at least 30 years old, a lawyer admitted to practice in the state of Kansas and engaged in the practice of law for at least five years and a resident of the judicial district at the time of taking office and while holding office.

The Court said the nominating commission will seek nominations, then convene to interview nominees. It said the commission will select from three to five nominees whose names will be submitted to the Governor to fill the position according to statutory qualification and residency requirements. It said the Governor then has 60 days to decide whom to appoint.

According to the Court, after serving one year in office, the new judge must stand for a retention vote in the next general election to remain in the position. It said if retained, the incumbent will serve a four-year term.

The Court said nominees for a district magistrate judge must be a resident of the county at the time of taking office and while holding office, a graduate of a high school, a secondary school or the equivalent and either a lawyer admitted to practice in Kanas or able to pass an examination given by the Supreme Court to become certified within 18 months.

According to the Court, the nominating commission will look for nominations, then convene to interview nominees. It said interviews are open to the public. It said the commission will then appoint a district magistrate judge.

The Court said after serving one year in office, the new magistrate judge will stand for a retention vote in the next general election. It said if retained, the incumbent will serve a four-year term.

According to the Court, the 2nd Judicial District Nominating Commission is made up of Justice Caleb Stegall as the nonvoting chair, David Allen of Circleville, Charles Waugh of Eskridge, J. Richard Lake of Holton, D. Max Fuller of Maple Hill, Norma Dunnaway of Perry, Edward Pugh of Wamego, Eugene Scherer of Wamego and John Watt of Wamego.

