Woman present during fatal shooting of motorist sentenced Thursday in follow-up case

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 28-year-old woman who was convicted for her part in an incident in which a 35-year-old motorist fleeing a Kansas Highway Patrol trooper was shot to death on November 27, 2018, was sentenced on Thursday after she was convicted a second time. .

The defendant, Chelsee Ann Retana, had pleaded guilty to charges of felony interference with law enforcement in one case, and felony fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement in a second case, was placed on probation, violated probation, was arrested and was placed on probation on Thursday for 32 months, minus the 507 days she has spent in jail awaiting disposition of her cases, according to prosecution and defense attorneys.

Retana gets credit for the 507 days she has been in custody. That equals almost 17 months.

On Thursday, Assistant District Attorney Keith Henderson asked the judge to revoke Retana’s initial parole and to credit the defendant with the time she already had served.

In the first incident, Retana faced charges tied to an incident on November 27, 2018, when a KHP trooper stopped Retana near N.E. Monroe and Grant, and a police officer backed up the trooper.

An SUV driven by JarmaneLogan, 35, sped toward the officers and nearly hit them as Retana and a second woman tried to enter the Logan vehicle.

The two officers were dragged by the SUV as it left the scene, and a trooper fired two shots, one striking Logan and fatally wounding him, an assistant district attorney said during Retana’s plea hearing in the 2018 incident.

In the earlier case, Retana initially was charged with two counts of felony interference with law enforcement officers, a misdemeanor count of interference with an officer, two counts of felony possession of drugs, one count of misdemeanor possession of marijuana, and two counts of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, according to court records.

On July 22, 2019, Retana pleaded guilty in the 2018 case to two felony charges of interference with officers and opiate possession, and the remaining charges were dismissed, court records said.

On September 13, 2019, Retana was sentenced to seven months of incarceration on the felony interference conviction and to 32 months on a drug charge, court records said.

In that case, Retana was credited with time served, then placed on intensive supervised probation for 18 months, court records said.

In the February 2020 case, Retana pleaded guilty on July 7, 2020, to one count of felony eluding police.

In that case, a charge of felony criminal possession of a weapon by a felon and three traffic misdemeanors or infractions were dismissed, according to court records.

As part of a plea agreement in the 2020 case between Retana and the Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office, one count each of driving on a suspended driver’s license, no seat belt, and driving a vehicle equipped with unlawful one-way glass or sunscreening were dismissed.

In the second incident occurring in 2020, Retana originally was charged with felony criminal possession of a gun, but the weapon wasn’t Retana’s, defense attorney Gary Conwell told Shawnee County District Court Judge Steven Ebberts earlier in the case.

After a Kansas Highway Patrol trooper tried to stop the Retana vehicle at 10:46 p.m. on February 9, 2020.

In January 2019, the Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office ruled the trooper’s use of force in the fatal shooting of Logan was justified, and no charges were filed against the trooper.

