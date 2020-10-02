Topekans share reactions on President Trump and First Lady testing positive for COVID-19

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - President Trump arrived at Walter Reed Medical Center on Friday evening, he and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the coronavirus.

White house officials say the President and First Lady have developed mild symptoms following their positive tests for COVID-19.

A few Kansas locals on both sides of the aisle shared their reactions on the news on Friday.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly tweeted on Friday that she wishes them a strong and speedy recovery.

The Shawnee County Health Department used the President’s diagnosis to remind Kansans of how important it is to wear a mask.

The health department issued a statement saying, “there is no more important time than now to emphasize the importance of wearing a mask in public as we also begin to enter into the normal flu season.”

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment also emphasized mask-wearing, and staying home if your sick.

KDHE said in a statement, “COVID-19 is a risk for everyone. To reduce your chances of contracting this disease, wear a mask in public, practice social distancing (6 feet or more) and stay home if you’re sick.”

Former U.S. attorney, Barry Grissom with the Kansas Democratic Party said the President’s situation shows no one is immune.

“If the president of the United States with all the testing, all the temperature taking, all the things that they’ve done to protect him and still get it, you can certainly get it, being around folks your not familiar with," Grissom said. "But, at the same token, I think we we’re all sadden, and we hope that he and First Lady get through this, and there is no long term affects from it.”

CJ Grover with Kansas GOP also wished the President and the First Lady a safe recovery, adding, “All of us at the Kansas GOP are wishing a safe and speedy recovery to the President and First Lady."

"All along the President has urged the public to follow the guidelines offered by the Coronavirus Task Force and the CDC and nothing has changed in that regard,” Grover said.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden tweeted his thoughts and prayers are with the president and first lady for a swift recovery.

Biden shared that he and his wife tested negative for COVID-19.

