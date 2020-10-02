Advertisement

Topeka Public Schools say micro-classrooms approach is working

By Danielle Martin
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Public Schools says it successfully completed its first full week of the micro model classrooms in Elementary schools.

Through phase 2 of the micro-classroom model approach, Quincy Elementary School are ensuring students have more interactions with their teachers in a safe way.

“We have so many things in place to keep the kids safe,” Principal of Quincy Elementary School, Katie Sonderegger said. “So, we do have several classrooms that are at 15 students, but we have several classrooms that still only have 12 or 13 students."

"What that allows us to do is really spread the students out, gives them some space to move, it gives them their own individual kind of bubble that they can stay in all day, which is great when we’re keeping them safe,” Sonderegger said.

As students return back to the classroom, the principal of Quincy Elementary School says students are able to participate in other activities too.

“You can see that each student, kind of has their own bubble, and their free to move, and dance, and do whatever they want to do in that space," Sonderegger explained. "This is the first day, and you can see that they’re all so excited to be here. In addition to our art room, luckily are students get to still go in. They’re able to still social distance in our art room.”

Students will see more changes when they return back to school.

“So, normally lunch would be a very social situation where that’s the kids time to chat with each another, and we had to take that away from them a little bit," Sonderegger explained.

"Not only are they facing the same direction, but they’re six feet apart. So, we do everyday give them a little break and we put on some educational videos that they can watch,” she added.

Though school may be different this year, one student says having face to face interactions with teachers helps with learning.

“It feels better, and safer instead of being at the house and being board," fifth grader at Quincy Elementary School, Celne Coots said. "We can learn better in school. We know the instructions instead of online school.”

“I think that’s the biggest thing for them right now is just knowing that, "I’m here with my students its different but will take different over not having them here at all,” Sonderegger added.

Topeka Public Schools announced on Tuesday that they will allow all students who selected in-person learning to return next week.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Smartphone app to use facial recognition technology to identify cows

Updated: moments ago
|
By Becky Goff
More than a year in the making, a partnership with between K-State and a Kansas based business has led to the creation of Cow Facial Recognition technology.

News

Topeka Public Schools say micro-classrooms approach is working

Updated: 21 minutes ago
13 News at 10pm

Local

Enivsta announces results from September Envista Cares Challenge

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Marissa Ventrelli
Topeka Links accepted a big gift on Thursday from the Envista Cares Challenge.

Local

Fidelity Bank teams up with Valeo for fundraising dinner

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Marissa Ventrelli
Fidelity Bank and Trust is teaming up with Valeo Behavioral Health to raise money for mental health awareness.

Latest News

Forecast

Friday forecast: Unseasonably cool through the weekend, warmer next week

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Doug Meyers
Slight chance of rain tonight, most spots dry

Kansas Prep Zone

KPZ Week 5: Junction City 63, Topeka West 13

Updated: 11 hours ago
KPZ Week 5: Junction City 63, Topeka West 13

News

KPZ: Junction City 63, Topeka West 13

Updated: 11 hours ago
13 News at 10pm

News

How COVID-19 changes fine arts for USD 501

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Grant Stephens
The Topeka Public Schools District gave a look at how the coronavirus has changed the study of fine arts.

News

How COVID-19 changes fine arts for USD 501

Updated: 11 hours ago
How COVID-19 changes fine arts for USD 501

Sports

KU prepares to welcome 10,000 football fans amid pandemic

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Marleah Campbell
KU’s home opener loss to Coastal Carolina kicked off in front of an empty stadium. Now, the Jayhawks are welcoming back in 10,000 fans as they take on #17 Oklahoma State.