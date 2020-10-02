Advertisement

Suspect in 2016 triple homicide to be extradited to Shawnee Co.

By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The suspect in a 2016 triple homicide case is in the process of being extradited back to Shawnee County.

Shawnee County District Attorney Michael Kagay says Yanez Sanford, the suspect in a 2016 triple homicide case, is now in the custody of Missouri law enforcement.

Kagay said upon the filing of the case, an arrest warrant was issued for Yanez Sanford and through the cooperation of the Topeka Police Department, the U.S. Marshalls and Missouri law enforcement officials, Sanford was located and arrested in Independence, Mo.

According to Kagay, he is now working through the process of extraditing Sanford back to Kansas so he may face prosecution for those charges in Shawnee Co.

Kagay said the process of extradition involves the State of Missouri filing a Fugitive from Justice case that will serve to hold Sanford in custody there. he said Sanford then has the option to waive extradition rights, allowing Kansas officials to pick him up and transport him back to Shawnee Co.

However, Kagay said if Sanford refuses to waive extradition, as he has done in this case, the DA’s office will then petition the AG and Governor requesting that Governor Kelly issue a warrant to take custody of Sanford.

According to Kagay, the Governor’s warrant will then be presented to the District Court in Missouri, the charges will be read to Sanford and he will then be released to the custody of Kansas officials.

Kagay said the process usually takes a few weeks from start to finish.

Shawnee Co. DA announces arrest, charges related to 2016 triple homicide case

