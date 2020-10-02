Subaru hosts free adoptions to kick off Subaru Loves Pets Month

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Pet lovers were able to add a furry member to their families at Briggs Subaru of Topeka Thursday night for free!

Briggs Subaru partnered with the Helping Hands Humane Society to host a free adoption night to kick off ‘Subaru Loves Pets Month’. The company will also help people pay for adoptions at Helping Hands all throughout October, cutting adoption fees in half.

You can stop by Helping Hands between 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. Monday-Saturday, and between 1 p.m. - 5 p.m. on Sundays. You can also visit their website.

