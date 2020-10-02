Advertisement

Subaru hosts free adoptions to kick off Subaru Loves Pets Month

Briggs Subaru hosts free pet adoptions through Helping Hands Humane Society
Briggs Subaru hosts free pet adoptions through Helping Hands Humane Society(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 8:00 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Pet lovers were able to add a furry member to their families at Briggs Subaru of Topeka Thursday night for free!

Briggs Subaru partnered with the Helping Hands Humane Society to host a free adoption night to kick off ‘Subaru Loves Pets Month’. The company will also help people pay for adoptions at Helping Hands all throughout October, cutting adoption fees in half.

You can stop by Helping Hands between 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. Monday-Saturday, and between 1 p.m. - 5 p.m. on Sundays. You can also visit their website.

