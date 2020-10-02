Advertisement

Smartphone app to use facial recognition technology to identify cows

K-State Research and Extension Cow on the Konza Prairie
K-State Research and Extension Cow on the Konza Prairie(WIBW)
By Becky Goff
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - More than a year in the making, a partnership with between K-State and a Kansas based business has led to the creation of Cow Facial Recognition technology.

Black Hereford Holdings, based in Kansas City, presented the concept of CattleTracs, a Cow Facial Recognition technology, to KC Olson, professor and Beef Cattle scientist at K-State last fall.

“This is the beginning of developing a national database to protect animal health and to protect people’s private…private property.” K-State Research and Extension, professor and Beef Cattle scientist, KC Olson says.

Farmers and ranchers voluntarily submit health and other information about their cattle through the soon to be released smartphone app.

“It associates a picture or several pictures of an animals head with a GPS coordinate and a date.” Olson says.

The technology uses pictures of the animal’s head and face to identify each animal based on unique characteristics and track the animal throughout its lifetime.

“Cattle don’t lose their faces, hardly ever, and…. the incremental cost of a system like this is actually close to zero.”  Olson says.

The system would allow for specific animal group quarantines in the event of a widespread disease outbreak. Right now, they require large area quarantines.

“The most important component, in the view of I and my K-State colleagues, is we now have the beginnings of a national animal disease traceability process, that doesn’t add expense, that doesn’t violate producers right to privacy.” Olson says.

Participation in the program is completely voluntary,

“Nobody’s name or personal data transits with that picture. The app is very simple, it only recognizes cattle.” Olson says.

The CattleTracs app will be released to the public in late October.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Midday in Kansas

Updated: moments ago
Midday in Kansas

News

Geary Co. reporting third COVID-19 death

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Shawn Wheat
Geary County Emergency Management is reporting their third death from COVID-19.

Local

Laird Noller introduces mobile service van

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Chris Fisher and Marissa Ventrelli
A Topeka dealership is jumping on the contact-less bandwagon when it comes to taking care of your car.

Local

Gov. Kelly orders flags lowered for National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Day

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Marissa Ventrelli
Governor Laura Kelly has ordered flags throughout the state to be flown at half-staff on October 4 in honor of National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Day.

Latest News

Local

Topeka Public Schools say micro-classrooms approach is working

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Danielle Martin
Topeka Public Schools says it successfully completed its first full week of the micro model classrooms in Elementary schools.

News

Topeka Public Schools say micro-classrooms approach is working

Updated: 1 hours ago
13 News at 10pm

Local

Enivsta announces results from September Envista Cares Challenge

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Marissa Ventrelli
Topeka Links accepted a big gift on Thursday from the Envista Cares Challenge.

Local

Fidelity Bank teams up with Valeo for fundraising dinner

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Marissa Ventrelli
Fidelity Bank and Trust is teaming up with Valeo Behavioral Health to raise money for mental health awareness.

Forecast

Friday forecast: Unseasonably cool through the weekend, warmer next week

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Doug Meyers
Slight chance of rain tonight, most spots dry

Kansas Prep Zone

KPZ Week 5: Junction City 63, Topeka West 13

Updated: 13 hours ago
KPZ Week 5: Junction City 63, Topeka West 13