SERVPRO offers cleaning tips to protect against ‘twindemic’

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With flu season right around the corner, Topeka’s cleaning specialists are offering cleaning tips to protect against the ‘twindemic.’

SERVPRO says with flu season approaching, complications with the COVID-19 pandemic are sure to challenge residents even further than they already have been. It said to help control the threat that COVID-19 and the seasonal flu present, Daniel Thorman, local professional cleaning specialist at SERVPRO of West Topeka is urging residents to be extra diligent when cleaning and disinfecting this year.

According to SERVPRO, scientists at the Centers for Disease Control believe both COVID-19 and thee seasonal flu spread primarily through droplets made when people that are infected cough, sneeze or talk. It said while not as frequent, it is also thought that adults and children can contract COVID-19 and the flu by touching a surface or an object that has virus particles on it and then touching their own nose, mouth or eyes.

SERVPRO said the CDC continues to recommend yearly flu vaccines as the first and most important step in protecting against flu viruses, however, experts are also emphasizing the importance of cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces daily to help minimize the potential spread from contaminated surfaces. It said this includes tables, doorknobs, light switches, countertops, handles, desks, phones, keyboards, toilets, faucets and sinks.

According to the cleaning specialists, to limit exposure and control the spread of the double threats, Thorman recommends washing hands frequently with soap and water or use a hand sanitizer with over 60% alcohol, keep hands away from faces and wear masks to protect others. It said for effective daily, routine cleaning at home or at work, Thorman suggests first removing surface grime and dirt with soap and water, then following with a disinfectant.

“It’s easier to feel comfortable about limiting exposure at home where you can control how clean your surroundings are,” said Thorman. “It’s more difficult out in public; but this year especially, it’s important to be aware of the space you’re in. You need to learn to recognize spaces where cleaning is – or is not – a priority so you can adjust your behavior accordingly.”

SERVPRO said for those home and business owners that have specialized cleaning requirements, or those who just want peace of mind that a professional cleaning service can offer, it can help.

“While we remain a leader in disaster cleanup and remediation situations, we also provide that same ‘deeper level of clean’ for everyday residential and commercial cleaning. In addition, SERVPRO offers their ‘Certified: SERVPRO Cleaned’2 program, developed for businesses in response to the pandemic. The high level of confidence that a professionally cleaned space provides offers welcome reassurance to patrons as the flu season intersects with COVID-19," said Thorman.

SERVPRO said it specializes in disaster restoration, cleanup and repair services, helping to remediate damage making it “Like it never even happened" for both commercial and residential customers.

For more information, contact SERVPRO of West Topeka’s Daniel Thorman at 785-862-0550 or servpro10026@gmail.com.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.