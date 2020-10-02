Advertisement

Road work on Polk Quincy Viaduct continues

((MGN Image))
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Transportation is continuing its patching project on westbound I-70.

The Kansas Department of Transportation says it will continue concrete patching on westbound I-70 on the Polk Quincy Viaduct bridge in downtown Topeka through the week of Oct. 5, weather permitting.

KDOT said the work will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is expected to be completed by Oct. 9. It said the right lane of westbound I-70 will be closed in the area and traffic will be controlled with arrow boards, signage and traffic cones. It said drivers should expect delays and prepared to stop.

KDOT said it is urging all motorists to be alert and obey the warning signs when approaching and driving through a highway work zone. It said to stay aware of all construction projects in Kansas, click here.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Geary Co. reporting third COVID-19 death

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Shawn Wheat
Geary County Emergency Management is reporting their third death from COVID-19.

Local

Smartphone app to use facial recognition technology to identify cows

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Becky Goff
More than a year in the making, a partnership with between K-State and a Kansas based business has led to the creation of Cow Facial Recognition technology.

News

Topeka Public Schools say micro-classrooms approach is working

Updated: 4 hours ago
13 News at 10pm

Forecast

Friday forecast: Unseasonably cool through the weekend, warmer next week

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Doug Meyers
Slight chance of rain tonight, most spots dry

Latest News

Kansas Prep Zone

KPZ Week 5: Junction City 63, Topeka West 13

Updated: 16 hours ago
KPZ Week 5: Junction City 63, Topeka West 13

News

KPZ: Junction City 63, Topeka West 13

Updated: 16 hours ago
13 News at 10pm

News

How COVID-19 changes fine arts for USD 501

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Grant Stephens
The Topeka Public Schools District gave a look at how the coronavirus has changed the study of fine arts.

News

How COVID-19 changes fine arts for USD 501

Updated: 16 hours ago
How COVID-19 changes fine arts for USD 501

Sports

KU prepares to welcome 10,000 football fans amid pandemic

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Marleah Campbell
KU’s home opener loss to Coastal Carolina kicked off in front of an empty stadium. Now, the Jayhawks are welcoming back in 10,000 fans as they take on #17 Oklahoma State.

News

Man shot by police after threatening family member with gun

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Melissa Brunner, Becky Goff and Chris Fisher
Per department policy, the officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave while the investigation is ongoing.