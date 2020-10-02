Road work on Polk Quincy Viaduct continues

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Transportation is continuing its patching project on westbound I-70.

The Kansas Department of Transportation says it will continue concrete patching on westbound I-70 on the Polk Quincy Viaduct bridge in downtown Topeka through the week of Oct. 5, weather permitting.

KDOT said the work will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is expected to be completed by Oct. 9. It said the right lane of westbound I-70 will be closed in the area and traffic will be controlled with arrow boards, signage and traffic cones. It said drivers should expect delays and prepared to stop.

KDOT said it is urging all motorists to be alert and obey the warning signs when approaching and driving through a highway work zone. It said to stay aware of all construction projects in Kansas, click here.

