Riley Co. Police ask people to avoid neighborhood in Tuttle Cove area

(Submitted)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 9:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. Police responding to a report of gunshots are now trying to convince a person to come out of their home.

RCPD Officer Rachel Pate says officers were called just before 8 p.m. to a home in the 4600 block of Freeman Rd., which is the Tuttle Cove area.

Pate says not shots have been fired at officers, and there is no indication the person is holding anyone inside the home.

RCPD is asking people to avoid the area while they negotiate with the person.

This is a developing story. 13 NEWS will provide updated information as it becomes available.

